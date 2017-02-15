CBS62[1]
Michigan To Hold Social Media Night Feb. 16 Vs. Wisconsin

February 15, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Michigan, social media

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan men’s basketball team will host a Social Media Night on Thursday (Feb. 16) when the Wolverines host 11th-ranked Wisconsin at Crisler Center. The game will tip off at 7 p.m.

Throughout the night, Michigan Athletics and Michigan Basketball will be highlighting their social media platforms — including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat — with a number of features.

There also will be plenty of giveaways for fans throughout the night. The first 2,000 fans to arrive will receive a customized Michigan basketball player emoji big head.

The first 500 students to arrive and the first 500 fans to retweet a specific tweet from the Michigan Basketball Twitter account and display their phones at the marketing table, located near the top of the stairs at the northeast entrance of Crisler, will receive a Michigan basketball emoji T-shirt.

Fan photos will be displayed on the Crisler Center video board throughout the game using hashtag #CrislerLIVE, with randomly selected fans receiving prizes including a Michigan basketball jersey, a $100 M Den gift card and more.

A social media photo station will be on the concourse, and photos will be uploaded to the Michigan Basketball Facebook page for fans to view and share.
Finally, anyone who downloads the 15 Seconds of Fame app on their phone and is featured on the Crisler video board will receive a video of themselves through their cellphone.

