Noodles And Company To Close 55 Stores Nationwide: Metro Detroit Locations On Chopping Block

DETROIT (WWJ) – A restaurant that’s especially popular during the lunch hour might be packing up and moving out of metro Detroit.
Fast-casual restaurant Noodles and Company recently announced that it is closing 55 of its 510 stores nationwide in hopes of improving overall performance.
The company has yet to detail which locations will be closing, but reports indicate that many locations in jeopardy have just opened in the past few years.
The closures are expected to take place by mid-2017. It’s unclear how many employees will be affected.
Noodles and Company — which offers international and American noodle dishes, soups, salads and pasta — operates stores in 35 states, including Michigan.