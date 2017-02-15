CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Noodles And Company To Close 55 Stores Nationwide: Metro Detroit Locations Safe

February 15, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Noodles and Company

DETROIT (WWJ) – A restaurant that’s especially popular during the lunch hour might be downsizing across the U.S., but metro Detroit locations are safe.

Fast-casual restaurant Noodles and Company recently announced that it is closing 55 of its 510 stores nationwide in hopes of improving overall performance.

The company has yet to detail which locations will be closing, but reports indicate that many locations in jeopardy have just opened in the past few years. A spokesperson told WWJ that all locations in Metro Detroit are safe, and the company is even considering expanding in the area.

The closures are expected to take place by mid-2017. It’s unclear how many employees will be affected.

Noodles and Company — which offers international and American noodle dishes, soups, salads and pasta — operates stores in 35 states, including Michigan.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Moochelle Koon says:
    February 15, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Hung Lo—-owner of detRIOT STOREsaid NIGERS DROVE HIS COMPANY OUT—ROBBERIES and ASSAULTS at the STORES led to the CLOSURE—Lo SWORE he WOULD CLOSE ALL STORES in NIGER INFESTED AREAS—and BAR NIGERS from those STORES STILL OPEN

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia