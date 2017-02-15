Tips Sought After 3-Dozen Vehicles Keyed In Dealership Parking Lot

RICHMOND, Mich. (WWJ) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to whomever “keyed” about three-dozen vehicles in a dealership parking lot over the New Year’s holiday weekend.
According to authorities, the damage was done during night between Dec. 30, 2016 and Jan. 2, 2017, at Shepherd Sales and Service located at 68200 Grand Trunk Ave. near South Main St. in Richmond, Michigan.
Approximately 36 vehicles were targeted, causing an estimated $80,000 in damage.
Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime or who has any information about this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).