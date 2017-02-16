Anglers Can Fish Without A Michigan License This Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Want to go fishing but don’t have a license? No problem — but just for a couple of days.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has scheduled its Winter Free Fishing Weekend for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19. No license is required, although other fishing regulations will remain in force.

During Free Fishing Weekend, the DNR will also waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and recreation areas.

Several organized events have been scheduled to take advantage of the occasion, including:

• Free Ice Fishing Derby — Oakland County

Feb. 18, time TBD

Try to catch the biggest fish you can at this kid friendly event, held at Seven Lakes State Park (14390 Fish Lake Road) in Holly.

• Winterfest — Oakland County

Feb. 18, all day

Location: 105 Castner Legion Drive, Lyon Township

Join the pancake breakfast and fishing contest put on by Friends of Lyon Township. There will also be kid-friendly games!

• Free Fishing Festival — Bay County

Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Join this annual event at the Saginaw Bay Visitor Center at Bay City State Recreation Area where tons of winter recreation activities are highlighted.

• 8th annual Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department Ice Fishing Contest — Gogebic County

Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participate in this annual ice fishing contest where lots of prizes are raffled off.

• Wild about Winter Activity Day — Van Buren County

Feb. 18, 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.

Visit the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan for its Ice Fishing 101 course, held at three separate times. Additional on-site activities will include snowshoeing, a winter scavenger hunt and much more.

• Family Ice Fishing — Wexford County

Feb. 18, noon to 4 p.m.

Come to the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center in Cadillac for an on-the-ice experience and learn how to ice fish.

Even if there is no fishable ice in certain parts of the state this weekend, other types of fishing may be available.

The free weekend is held twice each year to promote Michigan’s many angling opportunities.

For more information, visit michigan.gov/freefishing.

