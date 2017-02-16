CBS62[1]
Britax Recalls 676K Baby Strollers Due To Fall Hazard

February 16, 2017 10:24 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – More than half-a-million strollers are being recalled across the U.S.

This recall involves 676,000 Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers (when used as a travel system with a car seat carrier attached). All models are folding, single or double occupant strollers and have Click & Go receiver mounts that attach the car seat carrier to the stroller frame. All colors of the stroller are included.

(Credit: Britax)

(Credit: Britax)

The recall was initiated because the attached car seat could disengage unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to infants. If the car seat falls to the ground, infants can sustain injuries, such as scratches, bruises, and/or bumps to the head.

Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, resulting in 26 reports of injuries to children, including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. In addition, Britax is aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go receiver mounts.

The recalled products were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017 for between $250 and $470.

What you should do

You should immediately stop using your B-Agile and BOB Motion stroller as a travel system, however, it is safe to use your stroller in the recline-mode for infants.

  • Do not return product to the retailer.
  • Dispose of your Click & Go receivers.
  • Visit us.britax.com/recall or contact Britax Customer Service Department at 1-844-227-0300:
    • a. To request a free repair kit, containing a replacement set of Click & Go receivers and instructions, for single strollers only.
    • b. To learn how to continue using the double stroller safely for infant

Recalled model numbers include:
The model number can be found on the inside of the stroller’s metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers and in the front middle underside of the frame on double strollers.

B-Agile: S01298600, S01298700, S01635200, S02063600, S02063700, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04145000, S04183700, S04183800, S04184000, S04281200, S04281300, S04402800, S04437700, S04628500, S04884200, S04884300, S04884400, S04884500, S04975600, S04978900, S05060600, S05260200, S05511600, S05511700, S865800, S865900, S874300, S874400, S874500, S877200, S890100, S896000, S896200, S896600, S907200, S907300, S907400, S907500, S907600, S910200, S910300, S910400, S910500, S912300, S914300, S914500, S914700, S914900, S915200, S915400, S917400, S921800, S921900, S923700, U341763, U341764, U341782, U341783, U341825, U341826, U341828, U341X82, U34X782, U361763, U361818, U361819, U361825, U391875, U451835, U451837, U451841, U461763, U461764, U461782, U461783, U461825, U461826, U461828, U471818, U471819, U491842, U491843, U491844, U491908, U491909, U491910, U511875, U511877, U551835, U551837, U551841, U551861, U551862, U551863, U551864, U551865, U551905, U551906, U691878, U691879, U691881, U691882, U691884, U691904, U691905, U721895, U721896

BOB Motion: S888600, S890200, S890300, S890400, S890500, S909700, S910600, S910700, S910800, S910900, S912600, U391820, U391821, U391822, U481820, U481821, U481822, U501820, U501821, U501822, U501907

For more information, contact Britax at 844- 227-0300.

 

