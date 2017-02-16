Crews Respond To Fire At MGM Grand Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — Crews have responded to an apparent fire at the MGM Grand Casino in downtown Detroit on Thursday evening.
The Detroit Fire Department confirmed to WWJ Newsradio 950 that crews are on the scene on 3rd Ave. just south of I-75. There is no word yet on what caused the fire, its severity or where it originated.
Officials did say it started in the building, not the parking structure.
There are no reports of any injuries.
[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]