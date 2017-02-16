Detroit Lions Cheerleader Auditions Open For 2017-2018 Season

DETROIT (WWJ) – Following a successful debut in 2016 season, the Detroit Lions are looking for a few new cheerleaders.
Pre-audition clinics open Thursday for interested candidates for the 2017-2018 season.
Director Rebecca Smoker explained it’s a part-time job where cheerleaders perform at regular season home games in addition to making appearances in the community. The pre-auditions are open to the public.
What are the qualifications?
“On the pro level, cheerleading, for the most part…the majority of it is synchronized dancing with the group on the field, because a lot of music is played throughout the games,” Smoker said.
“So we do look for candidates who are really highly coordinated, but they can impart a lot of different things in that. They can do gymnastic skills and acrobatic skills in that, and more cheer-type, you know, pom movements.”
She said they will be hiring spirited and enthusiastic people.
“We’re looking for candidates who just have that real high level of natural ability to not only perform to a crowd but to speak publicly and speak one-on-one with just a lot of, you know, spirit,” Smoker said. “It is a very public job and they have a big job to do on the field.”
Candidates are encouraged to participate in one or both of the pre-audition clinics (details below) where they will learn audition choreography and information about the three-day audition process.
PRE-AUDITION CLINICS
- Dates: Thursday, February 16 and Wednesday, March 1
- Time: 6:30 PM to 9 PM
- Cost: $25 for one OR $40 for both days.
- Registrations must be completed at www.detroitlions.com/cheerleaders.