Detroit Police Sweep Streets For Over 100 Felony Offenders

February 16, 2017 10:35 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police went after more than 100 people with outstanding felony warrants as a part of Operation Warrant Sweep.

People who have committed murder, home invasions or larceny were among those who received a knock on their doors on Tuesday. About 80 officers took to the streets to get the lawbreakers out of the community.

Deputy Chief Renee Hall said officers went wherever they needed to go to track the offenders down.

“One of the things that we look at when we look at these warrants is where they’re working, where they’re living, and sometimes that includes both home and work checks — wherever we find them — girlfriends’ homes,” Hall said. “So there’s a multitude of places that we look for them.”

The raids were conducted by the 11th Precinct Tactical Response Unit and other Detroit agencies. Commander Timothy Leach said after such an operation, the streets are usually quieter for weeks.

“It’s like God came down and said, ‘y’all better quit,'” Leach said. “So, again, we do these operations, we do them randomly so we never have a set day, we just do them.”

