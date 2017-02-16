Dozens Of Detroit Businesses, Schools Closing For ‘Day Without Immigrants’ Protest

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – It could be quieter than usual around Southwest Detroit Thursday as dozens of businesses and schools will remain closed in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and fears of stepped up immigration raids.
The “Day Without Immigrants” movement started picking up momentum this past week through social media. After heavy promotion on Spanish-language news stations on Tuesday, the campaign went viral.
In addition to the protest, a march and rally are also planned for 10 a.m. Thursday at Clark Park. The Detroit march and rally is being organized by Maria Sanchez, a local store owner.
Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life. Other cities participating in similar protests include Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York.
The protests come in response to President Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.
Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.
