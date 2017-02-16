Farmington Hills Police Search For 2 Teens In Apartment Robbery

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Police in Farmington Hills are looking for two teenagers who were involved in a robbery at an apartment complex.
The incident happened at the Green Hill Apartments, in the area of 9 Mile and Halsted roads.
Police say the teens fled on foot after robbing the victim, who lives in the complex.
Both suspects are described as black males; one was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing a red bandanna.
The resident was not injured.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-871-2610.