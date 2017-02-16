CBS62[1]
Jim Harbaugh Slams ‘SEC Water Carrier Pete’ Finebaum On Twitter

February 16, 2017 9:46 PM
Filed Under: Jim Harbaugh, Paul Finebaum

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t mince words on Twitter Thursday night when he took on known Michigan hater, ESPN and SEC analyst Paul Finebaum.

However — intentional or not — Harbaugh spelled Finebaum’s name wrong, calling him “Pete.”

“Pete Finebaum, the unabashed SEC water carrier, really needs to get his facts straight. #AlternativeFacts,” Harbaugh tweeted.

Finebaum has not been shy with his criticism of Michigan and its fans. In December, he made his stance on Michigan fans very clear.

“Michigan fans lately have been the worst,” Finebaum said. “Because they have won, let’s see, half a national championship in about 60 years, and they talk like they’re Alabama, Ohio State, [USC], Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Penn State wrapped into one.”

That’s just one of many, many, many times Finebaum has expressed his displeasure for Michigan.

Sounds like Harbaugh just got tired of listening to it, or he’s upset at Finebaum’s evil twin, Pete.

