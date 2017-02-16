CBS62[1]
Judge Tosses Out Defamation Suit Against Bill Cosby

February 16, 2017 7:01 PM
Filed Under: bill cosby

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a civil defamation lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby.

Judge Mark Mastroianni ruled Thursday that Katherine McKee had not adequately shown Cosby defamed her when his representatives called a 2014 New York Daily News story on her allegations defamatory and demanded a retraction.

The former actress alleged the 79-year-old Cosby raped her in a Detroit hotel room in 1974.

McKee was among dozens of women to come forward in recent years and among at least eight suing for defamation in Massachusetts, where Cosby owns a home.

Cosby’s lawyers called Thursday’s decision the “correct outcome.” McKee’s attorneys didn’t immediately comment.

“The Cosby Show” star still faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania. He’s pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a former employee at Temple University, his alma mater.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

