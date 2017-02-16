Kendall Jenner Has Joined Wrestling’s NWO [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
If you have read any of my blogs in the past, you know that I am a huge professional wrestling dork.
I love the WWE and can’t get enough of it.
Back in July of 1996, Scott Hall did the unthinkable and jumped from the WWE to WCW and formed the New World Order with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan. I believe that move made wrestling what it is today.
The unthinkable happened Wednesday night. The NWO just got a new member. Kendall Jenner of “Keeping up with the Kardashian” fame wore a NWO shirt on the runway.
WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall and New Japan pro wrestler Kenny Omega had a little bit of fun with the images that were floating around on Twitter and rightfully so. This might be the best heel turn in all of professional wrestling.