Lions Moving On From Dan Orlovsky, Opening Door For Jake Rudock

After a brief reunion in 2016, Dan Orlovsky and the Lions will once again part ways.

The backup quarterback told Sirius XM Radio on Thursday that the Lions have notified him of their plans to move in a “different direction.”

"Lions let me know they're going in a different direction w/ Jake Rudock as back-up to Matthew." FA QB @danorlovsky7 on @SiriusXMNFL. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 16, 2017

That concludes Orlovsky’s second stint in Detroit. The first came from 2005 to 2008, after the Lions selected him in the fifth round of the 2005 draft. The UConn product never enjoyed much personal success in Detroit – he lost seven games and committed an infamous safety in the Lions’ 0-16 season – but still holds the city close to his heart.

With Orlovsky out, the Lions look prepared to hand the backup QB reins to Jake Rudock. The team’s sixth-round draft pick in 2016 showed some nice flashes in preseason before spending the rest of the year on the practice squad.

“I felt like I got a better grasp of the playbook,” Rudock said at the conclusion of the season, via MLive.com. “You’re installing plays every week, and just got a good idea of what’s happening. I mean, preseason, it was a blur. Now it’s more I know the reads, what they’re trying to do with them.”

Rudock benefited from the tutelage of Orlovksy and Matthew Stafford.

“I’m just following these guys,” he said. “Whatever they were doing, I tried to follow it as closely as I can. I think a lot of just how they approach the game — both those guys — on a daily and weekly basis really helped me understand what it takes to play quarterback at this level… So it was just a lot of good learning experiences for a young player.”