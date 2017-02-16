Liquor Store Employee Fires Back At Armed Suspect During Roseville Robbery

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) — Police are on the hunt for two suspects after an attempted armed robbery at a party store in Roseville on Thursday.
Police say the two suspects entered the Little Brown Jug liquor store on Gratiot at around 9 p.m. One of the suspects approached the cash register area where the employees were, jumped up on the counter and pointed a revolver at one of the employees.
One of the other employees fired one or two rounds from a handgun and the suspects fled the store. While running through the parking lot, the armed suspect dropped his firearm.
No employees were injured.
Police say both suspects had their faces covered, and were wearing gloves and hoodies. The armed suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie, while the other was wearing a dark-colored hoodie.
It is not known if the suspect in the dark hoodie had a firearm.
Both suspects were last seen running northwest through the parking lot, heading in the direction of Wildwood, just west of Gratiot. It is believed the suspects left the area in a vehicle.
The suspect in the light-colored hoodie may have been struck by a round when the employee discharged a firearm.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-775-2100.