Man Bit By Dog, Pepper Sprayed, Arrested After State Police Chase

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase, got pepper sprayed and bit by a dog.

Michigan State Police tried to stop the man they called a “reckless driver” along I-94 Wednesday night. He failed to pull over, police said, and a short chase ensued until the driver crashed into a street sign near Mt Elliot in Detroit.

Police said the suspect then fled on foot and was pursued by an MSP K-9 team. One of the dogs, “Otto,” found the man hiding under a van. Police said after the man kicked Otto in the head several times, the dog bit the suspect in the shin.

Police said that’s when troopers attempted to arrest the man. “The suspect continued to resist arrest and was pepper sprayed before relenting and being taken into custody,” according to the police report.

Otto was not injured.

In a statement, First Lt. Mike Shaw said this is just another example of someone risking the lives of police and the public by refusing to pull over.

“Simple traffic violations were made far worse by these individuals failing to obey the directions of police,” Shaw added.

Shaw said troopers later found crack cocaine the suspect’s car.

The man remained lodged at the Detroit Detention Center awaiting an arraignment on expected charges.

His name was not immediately released.