Man Shot While Driving On I-96 In Detroit In Middle Of Day

February 16, 2017 7:28 AM
Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a gunman who shot a man while driving along I-96 on Detroit’s west side.

The incident happened in broad daylight, just after noon Wednesday on I-96 at West Outer Drive.

The 32-year-old victim told police he was driving when he was shot by a “known suspect,” who was traveling in a green Nissan.

The victim was treated for non-fatal injuries.

The suspect remains at large. He was described only as a black male who is armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5640.

