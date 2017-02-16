Man Shot While Driving On I-96 In Detroit In Middle Of Day

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a gunman who shot a man while driving along I-96 on Detroit’s west side.
The incident happened in broad daylight, just after noon Wednesday on I-96 at West Outer Drive.
The 32-year-old victim told police he was driving when he was shot by a “known suspect,” who was traveling in a green Nissan.
The victim was treated for non-fatal injuries.
The suspect remains at large. He was described only as a black male who is armed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5640.