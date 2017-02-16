CBS62[1]
More Details Released As Investigation Continues Into M-53 Fatal Crash

February 16, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash

BRUCE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Michigan State Police say they do not believe alcohol was a factor as an investigation continues into a fatal crash Wednesday in northern Macomb County.

More details have been released about the incident, just after 4:30 p.m., along M-53, Van Dyke Ave., near 34 Mile Rd.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling northbound on Van Dyke and a 2000 Chevy Blazer was traveling southbound on Van Dyke when the accident occurred.  As the road begins to curve to the east, just south of 34 Mile Rd, police say the Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck the Blazer head-on.

The driver of the Blazer, a 57-year-old Imlay City woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.

Police said the driver of the Trailblazer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. As an investigation by the MSP South Post is ongoing, it’s still unclear if he will face charges.

Once the investigation is completed, police say it will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.

