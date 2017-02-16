Officials: Jailer Arrested After Fight With Sheriff’s Deputy [VIDEO]

February 16, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: Hardin County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A jailer in Kentucky has been arrested after a fight with a sheriff’s deputy.

Hardin County deputies told news outlets in a statement Wednesday that Deputy Jailer Joseph Funk is charged with assault, resisting arrest and menacing.

Jailer Danny Allen says Funk got into an argument with Deputy Sheriff Clennon Smith, who was turning over an inmate’s property in a backpack.

Allen says that argument escalated into a fight after Smith tried to hand the bag over to Funk through a window.

The fight, which was caught on camera, was broken up and Funk was taken into custody.

Allen says Funk has worked at the Hardin County Detention Center since 2011.

He has been suspended with pay.

It’s unclear if Funk has an attorney. Smith is still on the job.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia