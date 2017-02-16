Police: Man With ‘Albert Einstein Hair’ Tried To Lure Girl Into His Vehicle At U-M Campus

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — Police at the University of Michigan are looking into a report that a man with “Albert Einstein”-type hair tried to lure a young girl into his vehicle.
The 10-year-old told police that the man with gray hair waved for her to get into his car on Thursday morning in a North Campus parking lot on McIntyre Drive.
The girl ran away and wasn’t hurt. The man was driving a black car.
Police are asking parents to remind their children to remain vigilant when outside and never approach a vehicle if they don’t know the people inside.
[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]