Police: Teens Assault Senior Citizen Who Took Them To Church To Play Basketball

February 16, 2017 7:33 AM
DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for two teenagers who assaulted a senior citizen and then stole his vehicle.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Petoskey Avenue and Mackinaw Street, off of Grand River Avenue and Joy Road on the city’s west side.

According to police, the 64-year-old victim picked up the suspects to take them to church to play basketball. The suspects then physically assaulted the victim and took his silver 2010 Chevy, police said.

The first suspect is described as a 15-year-old black male. The second suspect is described as a 17-year-old black male with a medium complexion and thin build, wearing a blue skull cap.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact police 313-596-2555, or H.E.A.T (Help Eliminate Auto Thefts) at 1-800-242-HEAT.

