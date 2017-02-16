Sanders Now Selling Chocolates For Wine Pairings

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit’s famous Sanders Candy is taking its chocolate to a whole new level.
Sanders announced today that it is now selling new Milk and Dark Chocolate for Wine Pairing packages.
Recognizing that both wine and fine chocolates continue to increase in popularity, Sanders decided to create a package that provides consumers a simple way to enjoy their favorite indulgences together.
“Both chocolate and wine can offer rather intense flavors so it can be fun and delicious to pair the two,” Brian Jefferson, CEO of Sanders and Morley Candy Makers, said in a statement. “For these packages, we handpicked chocolates that would offer the best tasting experience when enjoyed with a variety of wines.”
Sanders’ new Chocolates for Wine Pairing contain 6.5 total ounces of chocolate in a convenient tray that can be easily set out for sharing. Each package includes pure chocolate squares, mini sea salt caramels and classic honeycomb chips in either milk chocolate or dark chocolate varieties.
“No one likes to go a dinner party empty handed,” Jefferson said. “We created this package to give shoppers an easy option to grab off the shelf along with a bottle of their favorite wine.”
The new Milk and Dark Chocolates for Wine Pairing can be purchased from Sanders for $7.99 each. The packages will be available at additional retail outlets in Spring 2017.
For more information or to buy online, visit sanderscandy.com/winepairings.