Suspects Fleeing Police Ditch Car On I-94, Disappear After Running Up Embankment

February 16, 2017 6:05 AM
Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search continues for two men who ran from police after a traffic stop that led to a crash on I-94 on Detroit’s east side.

Police say the car took off in the freeway’s eastbound lanes near Coplin when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop Wednesday night.

The two suspects eventually crashed the car, then got out of the vehicle and ran up the embankment into a nearby neighborhood.

Police recovered two guns from the car, but were not able to track down the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia