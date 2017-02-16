Suspects Fleeing Police Ditch Car On I-94, Disappear After Running Up Embankment

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search continues for two men who ran from police after a traffic stop that led to a crash on I-94 on Detroit’s east side.
Police say the car took off in the freeway’s eastbound lanes near Coplin when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop Wednesday night.
The two suspects eventually crashed the car, then got out of the vehicle and ran up the embankment into a nearby neighborhood.
Police recovered two guns from the car, but were not able to track down the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.