Win Super Bowl Bet? Get Date With Bouchard At Nets Game [PHOTOS]

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis star Genie Bouchard kept her side of a bet for a date after the Atlanta Falcons lost the lead at the Super Bowl.
The Canadian player and now swimsuit model sat courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night with a University of Missouri student who won a bet with her on Twitter.
Bouchard tweeted during the Super Bowl that she knew the Falcons would win. John Goehrke responded to her by writing “if patriots win we go on a date?” and she responded “Sure.”
The Falcons then blew a 25-point lead as the New England Patriots rallied to win in overtime. Bouchard keep her word. In New York for ceremonies tied to the “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit issue, in which she appears , she met Goehrke earlier Wednesday .
They sat together for the game against the Bucks and came on the court and threw some souvenir balls into the stands.
