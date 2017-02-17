An Instagram Account Popped Up Dedicated To Ben Verlander Dating Alexandra Daddario [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
It seemed like Justin Verlander had the best life in the world, a one in a billion, spectacular existence that none of the mortal masses will ever experience.
Then we met his little brother.
In April 2016, I blogged about Justin Verlander’s brother Ben dating superstar actress Alexandra Daddario. You would know Daddario from her roles in “San Andreas,” “True Detective” (where she appeared nude) — and you will most definitely see her in the new “Baywatch” that stars none other than The Rock.
The two reportedly met via Justin and his fiancee Kate Upton and now people have taken note of the couple. There’s even an Instagram account of the two appearing at events together.
The Verlanders really do live the life and now that Justin has decided to unblock Ben on Twitter, they might be the most powerful brothers in baseball.
Admit it, you are jealous of the Verlander brothers.