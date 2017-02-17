An Instagram Account Popped Up Dedicated To Ben Verlander Dating Alexandra Daddario [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

It seemed like Justin Verlander had the best life in the world, a one in a billion, spectacular existence that none of the mortal masses will ever experience.

Then we met his little brother.

In April 2016, I blogged about Justin Verlander’s brother Ben dating superstar actress Alexandra Daddario. You would know Daddario from her roles in “San Andreas,” “True Detective” (where she appeared nude) — and you will most definitely see her in the new “Baywatch” that stars none other than The Rock.

The two reportedly met via Justin and his fiancee Kate Upton and now people have taken note of the couple. There’s even an Instagram account of the two appearing at events together.

Alex and Ben at the Clippers/Hawks game at the Staples Center on 2/15/17. #alexandradaddario #benverlander A post shared by Alex D. and Ben V. (@alexdandbenv) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Alex and Ben outside NRG Stadium with Sterling K. Brown, Jon Hamm, Christian Slater and others before Super Bowl LI on 2/5/17. #alexandradaddario #benverlander A post shared by Alex D. and Ben V. (@alexdandbenv) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

Alex and Ben with Sterling K. Brown at the NFL Honors Vanity Fair celebration on 2/4/17. #alexandradaddario #benverlander A post shared by Alex D. and Ben V. (@alexdandbenv) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

Alex and Ben with Sterling K. Brown backstage at the NFL Honors Awards on 2/4/17. #alexandradaddario #benverlander A post shared by Alex D. and Ben V. (@alexdandbenv) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Alex and Ben leaving the Paramount Pre-Golden Globes Party at the Chateau Marmont on 1/8/17 (1 of 3). #alexandradaddario #benverlander A post shared by Alex D. and Ben V. (@alexdandbenv) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

The Verlanders really do live the life and now that Justin has decided to unblock Ben on Twitter, they might be the most powerful brothers in baseball.

Me at a photo shoot I'm so sorry to everyone that has to work with me Thanks @ericraydavidson A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexannadaddario) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Fitness A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexannadaddario) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

Shopping with momma @lellaandlella A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexannadaddario) on Dec 8, 2016 at 4:38pm PST

Me and the #movado esperanza A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexannadaddario) on Oct 17, 2016 at 2:40pm PDT

Have a sexy 4th!! Xoxox Baywatch @therock @ilfenator @priyankachopra @thejonbass @kellyrohrbach @zacefron A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexannadaddario) on Jul 4, 2016 at 7:47am PDT

Admit it, you are jealous of the Verlander brothers.