Ann Arbor Dairy Launches Fresh Donut Delivery Service

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – A popular Ann Arbor dairy is hoping to fill a hole in the home delivery market beginning tonight – by dropping off fresh donuts door-to-door.

Night manager Makai McClintock at the Washtenaw Dairy says the service will run Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

McClintock said the donuts will be “made on demand” — but they probably won’t still be warm.

“They’re definitely the freshest donuts that we’ll be sending out,” he said. “But in terms of boxing them up to ship them with frosting on them when they’re warm, we’ve found in the past that it just ends up making a mess with things kind of dripping on, you know, other donuts and that sort of a thing.”

There is a minimum order of a dozen for $9 (a little more than a dozen bought in-store) plus a $2 delivery fee. Eight varieties are available: Plain/Cinnamon, Chocolate Frosted, Maple Frosted, Maple Nut, Coconut, Sprinkle and Vanilla.

McClintock said they’re seeing a lot of interest from those who work late, including nurses on the night shift.

“It goes on the general theme of college students and other people in the area, you know, who are up late at night and are looking for something to snack on,” he said. “…It caters to kind of a new niche market.”

The dairy will deliver anywhere within a three-mile radius of the dairy, located at 602 S Ashley St.

Customers may place an order anytime between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. by calling 734-662-3244. The approximate delivery time-frame is 30-45 minutes, depending on demand. For orders of 10 or more dozen donuts, at least 12 hours advance notice is appreciated. [More information].