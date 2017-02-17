Detroit Man Charged In Death Of Woman Found In Garage

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 44-year-old Detroit man been charged with first degree murder in the death a women whose body was found in a garage on Detroit’s west side.
According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Antenidus Montrell Collier allegedly assaulted and fatally smothered 36-year-old Carissa Nicole Oakman of Detroit at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
More than a week later, on Jan. 30, police said two men looking for a stolen work trailer found Oakman’s body in a garbage bag in the garage of a home in the 4500 block of 28th Street.
Collier was scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court, Friday afternoon.
It’s unclear at this time what led to Collier’s arrest for this crime. Worthy said facts and evidence in the case will be presented in court at the preliminary examination.