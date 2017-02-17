Dozens March In Solidarity With Immigrants In Front Of Detroit ICE Office

DETROIT (WWJ) — Dozens of people marched in downtown Detroit on Friday afternoon against recent deportation actions by the Federal government.
Chanting “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here” and carrying signs that read “build bridges, not walls,” about 50 protesters gathered outside of Detroit’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on E. Jefferson Ave.
Abayomi Azikiwe of the Michigan People’s Defense Network organized the event and spoke about immigrants’ valuable contributions to their communities.
“Most of the people out here today are not immigrants, but we’re in solidarity with the immigrants” Azikiwe said. “Yesterday, they had a day without immigrants and you can see the impact, the small businesses, you know, these are the people who are being targeted. Totally unjustified.”
As one of his first acts in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing an “extreme vetting” policy which was met with anger, admiration and confusion around the country.
Among the protesters on Friday was Eastpointe resident Trevor, who said the recent deportation actions on the heels of Trump’s travel order send the wrong message.
“People need to not see immigrants as a threat,” Trevor said.
The travel ban blocked people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from getting into the United States. That order was later blocked by a federal judge.