Former Michigan Lawmaker Sentenced To 1 Day In Jail In Criminal Loan Case

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — Former State Representative Brian Banks was sentenced Friday to serve one day of time after he pleaded guilty to filing false financial statements.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette’s Deputy Press Secretary Megan Hawthorne said the sentence came after Banks admitted to claiming on a $3,000 credit loan application last June that he worked at a law firm where he was never employed.

“I think it’s very serious. I mean he was a elected official who committed a crime and he resigned from his position in the House of Representatives on February 6 and after that resignation he was offered a plea deal,” Hawthorne said. “Through that plea deal, he admitted guilt in this crime. He admitted that he did, indeed, commit a crime.”

Banks, who has a lengthy criminal record, resigned from office in early February.

“As an elected official, you carry a higher burden of responsibility and are expected to act as a role model in your community,” Schuette, a Republican who charged Banks in June, said in a statement. “Former Representative Banks violated the trust placed in him by his neighbors and constituents.”

Banks, 40, was previously convicted of writing bad checks and credit card fraud. In the current case, he was accused of seeking a $7,500 personal loan from the Detroit Metropolitan Credit Union by submitting false pay stubs from IHI Attorneys + Consultants. He stated the loan’s purpose was for a bar review course.

In 2015, the state paid nearly $12,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Banks by a former aide who had been fired. The House spent about $85,000 on outside lawyers in the case.

Banks, a former elementary school teacher who chaired the Detroit Caucus, represented the 1st House District, which includes Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores and a portion of Detroit.

There will be a special election in August to fill Banks’ Harper Woods seat in the House.

