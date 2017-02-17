Fugitive Wanted For Detroit Triple-Murder Arrested In New Jersey

DETROIT (WWJ) – A fugitive wanted for a triple murder in Detroit has been arrested in Cape May, New Jersey.
According to authorities, 38-year-old Russell Charles Govett, of St. Clair, Michigan, was staying with an acquaintance in Cape May when he was spotted by a detective, walking in the city on Saturday.
He was arrested without incident, prosecutors said, and was charged with being a fugitive from justice, violation of parole and possession of prescription drugs.
Members of the US Marshal’s Regional Task Force, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May City Police Department, and Lower Township Police Department all assisted on the case.
Police were searching for Govett in connection with the Feb. 4. deaths of three men in the 17000 block of Sherwood, south of 7 Mile between Mound and Van Dyke, on Detroit’s east side. Police said all three — two white males and one black male — had been fatally shot.
Govett remains lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center in lieu of $1,000,000 bail, pending extradition back to Michigan, prosecutors said.
Michigan Department of Corrections records show Govett has previous convictions for involuntary manslaughter, home invasion, drug and gun charges.
Police continue to seek information in the case. Those with tips in New Jersey should call Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800. In the Detroit area, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. As always, all information and rewards through Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.