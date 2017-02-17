Thirsty Thief Pilfers Bottles Of Booze From Nemo’s Bar

February 17, 2017 6:40 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Bottles of booze appear to be only thing missing from an iconic Corktown bar that was broken into early this morning.

The break-in happened around 2 a.m. Friday at Nemo’s Bar and Grill on Michigan Avenue, just east of the Old Tigers Stadium site at Trumbull Avenue.

The suspect busted through one of the bar’s front glass windows, possibly using a tire iron. Once inside the building, the crook grabbed some liquor bottles and then fled the scene.

Reporting live from the scene, WWJ’s Mike Campbell said investigators reviewed footage from the bar’s surveillance system and seemed to have recognized the face of the suspect, who remains at large.

Anyone who might have information on the incident is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

  1. Erly Pete says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:48 am

    you meant “the suspect broke through one of the bar’s front glass windows”…”busted” sounds incredibly stupid and illiterate.

