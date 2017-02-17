Tips Wanted In Break-In At Waterford Quick Lube [VIDEO]

February 17, 2017 2:32 PM

WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Waterford Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a break-in at an oil change business.

(credit: Waterford Township Police)

The incident, shortly after 12 a.m. on Jan. 26, was caught on security camera at Al’s Quick Lube, in the 7500 block of Highland Road, near Williams Lake Road.

Video, released by police on Friday, shows a man wearing a black stocking hat, black coat, and black jeans enter the business after kicking out a garage door panel.

The suspect rummaged through the front desk area before leaving out the same way. Police do not believe anything was taken.

Police describe the as a white male, around 5’10” to 6′ and 200 to 201 lbs.

Anyone who recognizes this man or who has any information regarding this crime is asked to call Waterford Police Detective Al Knapp at 248-618-6077, or to remain anonymous contact the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.

