Tips Wanted In Case Of Detroit Woman Missing Since November

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are hoping a tip from the public can help them solve a “serious missing” case in Detroit.
Police say 66-year-old Inee Buggs, who suffers from a mental illness, walked away from the Drake Adult DayCare located in the 13500 block of Mettetal in November, 2016, and never returned.
Buggs is described as a black female, 5’7’’ tall and around 120 lbs. with brown eyes, salt-and-pepper colored hair. Her clothing description was not provided.
Police said Buggs is believed to be in good physical condition, but takes medication for schizophrenia.
She may be going by the alias “Inee Collins.”
Anyone who has seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator G. Bowden at the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-5600.