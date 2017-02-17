Veggie Noodles Sold At Whole Foods Recalled Due To Possible Contamination

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you shop at Whole Foods, you might want to check your refrigerator.
Veggie Noodle Co. of Austin, Texas is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of its Butternut Spirals due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
The recalled product was distributed to Whole Foods Markets and other retailers in Michigan and eight other states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin; sold in refrigerated sections of the grocery store.
The recalled product is packaged in a 10.7oz clear plastic container, has the UPC Code 852287006059 and has an “Enjoy By” date of February 23, 2017 (located on the side of the packaging). Products with other “Enjoy By” dates are not affected.
The potential contamination of the Butternut Spirals was found as a result of routine product testing and the recall was initiated by Veggie Noodle Co. out of an abundance of caution. No illnesses associated with this recall have been reported to date.
Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled Veggie Noodle Co. Butternut Spirals are urged not to consume it, and either discard the product or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. For more information, contact Veggie Noodle Co. at 512-200-3337 extension 500.