Weekend Warm Up! Forecast Calls For Spring-Like Weather Into Next Week

DETROIT (WWJ) – Finally some weather we can all agree is fantastic — it’s 50s as far as the eye can see!

Friday might be a little chilly, but forecasters are calling for quite a bit of warmth and sunshine over the weekend and into next week, with highs steady in the 50s through next Friday.

“We’re in a very mild weather pattern right now with a warm front moving through the Great Lakes region,” said CBS 62 Chief Meteorologist Jim Madaus. “Saturday morning there will be lots of sunshine as we start warming up even more with a high around 57. Same story for Sunday with lots of sunshine, high of 52.”

As the start of the week rolls around, a bit of clouds will move in and we might see a stray shower late Tuesday, but temperatures will continue the mild trend in the mid- to low- 50s through Friday.

When next weekend gets here, temps are expected to return to their normal readings around 40 degrees.

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — Mostly cloudy skies early, clearing throughout the day. High near 45F. Low 37F.

Saturday — Mostly sunny skies. High near 60F. Low 34F.

Sunday — Partly cloudy skies. High 56F. Low 32F.

Monday — Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 50F. Low 37F.

Tuesday — Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 54F. Low 44F.

