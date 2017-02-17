Wisconsin Man Gets 10 Years For Trying To Join ISIS

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin man who tried to join the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Thirty-six-year-old Joshua Van Haften of Madison was also sentenced Friday to a lifetime of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty in October to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
According to prosecutors, Van Haften traveled to Turkey in 2014 and attempted to cross into Syria. He posted online that he had sworn allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State group.
Court documents said he planned to meet a contact to take him into Syria but nobody appeared, and he returned to Istanbul. He was arrested in 2015 at Chicago O’Hare Airport after arriving on a flight from Turkey.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.