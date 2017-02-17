CBS62[1]
Wrestling Legend George ‘The Animal’ Steele Dies

February 17, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: George Steele

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Sad news out of the world of professional wrestling Friday with news that George “The Animal” Steele, whose real name is William James Myers, died at the age of 79, according to WWE.com.

Steele famously would bite off the top turnbuckle and had many ties to the Detroit area. He got his masters degree from Central Michigan and was a high school teacher at Madison High School ,as well as the football coach for 25 years, the last 12 of which he was the head coach.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer William James Myers, known to fans as George “The Animal” Steele, has passed away at the age of 79.

Steele was one of the wildest and most unpredictable Superstars in sports-entertainment history. Yet, despite his green tongue, hairy torso and insatiable appetite for turnbuckle pads, “The Animal” was a very well-educated man. Prior to breaking into sports-entertainment, Steele received his Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University and became a high school teacher and wrestling coach in the Detroit area.

According to his bio on georgetheanimalsteele.com:

Jim started Madison wrestling program in 1966 and Madison won the Michigan State Wrestling Championship in 1969. Over the sixteen years that Jim coached wrestling Madison compiled 188 wins, 41 losses and two ties.

Steele debuted in the WWE in 1967 and wrestled the late Randy Savage at WrestleMania 2 and retired from professional wrestling in 1988 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1995.

