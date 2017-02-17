WWJ Weekend Box Office, 2/23/17 – Steve Miller Band w/ Peter Frampton

February 17, 2017 2:53 PM

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on February 23rd for your chance to win tickets to see Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Coming off an extraordinary 63 shows in 2016, Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller is excited to announce his 2017 summer tour campaign. Steve and his band look forward to delving into their deep catalogue of hits from the 60′s, 70′s and 80′s.  Joining The Steve Miller Band on the summer 2017 tour is special guest Peter Frampton.

Click here for more information about the concert.

Contest date: February 23, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Saturday, July 1, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

