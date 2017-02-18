3 Killed After Car Leaves Exit Ramp, Crashes Into Swampy Woods

WALTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Three people are dead after their vehicle crashed into a swampy area off of a freeway exit ramp near Battle Creek.
The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the off ramp from southbound I-69 to Ainger Road in Walton Township.
According to police, a blue Ford pickup truck left the roadway while exiting and crashed in a swampy, wooded area.
Police say all three passengers suffered fatal injuries. Two were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital but later died.
Names have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation.