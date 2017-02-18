Bistro 82 Named Restaurant Of The Year By Hour Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hour Detroit magazine has unveiled its pick for 2017 Restaurant of the Year: Bistro 82 in Royal Oak.
The magazine says since opening in early 2014, Bistro 82 has been perfecting its French-inspired menu, from their foie gras and escargot to steak frites and scallops.
“The subtle evolution of the menu at Bistro 82 has continued to impress us,” Steve Wilke, editor of Hour Detroit, said in a statement. “We found it to have precise and elegant food, impeccable attention to detail, and rock-solid consistency. I always look forward to returning to try their new twists and variations. The ingredients and flavors of a Bistro 82 dish may change but the foundation is the same.”
That solid foundation has been built by Executive Chef Derik Watson, who worked under chefs such as Takashi Yagihashi at Tribute and Don Yamauchi at Iridescence, both previous Hour Detroit Restaurant of the Year winners.
“Everything we’re doing we try to do it better, then the next day we either try to change it or do it better,” Watson said in a statement. “The goal here is to not create what’s cool or trendy, but a great restaurant that’s timeless.”
Bistro 82 is located at 401 S. Lafayette Ave. in Royal Oak. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Hour Detroit also honored five favorite newcomers to metro Detroit’s growing food scene in their March issue, including Chapman House, Grey Ghost, Katoi, Pop’s for Italian, and Savannah Blue. The issue hits newsstands in late February.