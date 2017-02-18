CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Bistro 82 Named Restaurant Of The Year By Hour Detroit

February 18, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: Bistro 82, Hour Detroit, The Snack Attack

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hour Detroit magazine has unveiled its pick for 2017 Restaurant of the Year: Bistro 82 in Royal Oak.

The magazine says since opening in early 2014, Bistro 82 has been perfecting its French-inspired menu, from their foie gras and escargot to steak frites and scallops.

“The subtle evolution of the menu at Bistro 82 has continued to impress us,” Steve Wilke, editor of Hour Detroit, said in a statement. “We found it to have precise and elegant food, impeccable attention to detail, and rock-solid consistency. I always look forward to returning to try their new twists and variations. The ingredients and flavors of a Bistro 82 dish may change but the foundation is the same.”

That solid foundation has been built by Executive Chef Derik Watson, who worked under chefs such as Takashi Yagihashi at Tribute and Don Yamauchi at Iridescence, both previous Hour Detroit Restaurant of the Year winners.

“Everything we’re doing we try to do it better, then the next day we either try to change it or do it better,” Watson said in a statement. “The goal here is to not create what’s cool or trendy, but a great restaurant that’s timeless.”

Bistro 82 is located at 401 S. Lafayette Ave. in Royal Oak. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Hour Detroit also honored five favorite newcomers to metro Detroit’s growing food scene in their March issue, including Chapman House, Grey Ghost, Katoi, Pop’s for Italian, and Savannah Blue. The issue hits newsstands in late February.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia