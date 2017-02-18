Detroit Police Trying To Identify Assault Victim: Do You Know This Woman? [PHOTO]

February 18, 2017 2:10 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was assaulted at a gas station on the city’s west side.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, February 9 at a gas station in the 20000 block of Joy Road, at Evergreen Road.

Detroit police are trying to identify this woman, who was assaulted at a gas station on the west side. (police handout)

Detroit police are trying to identify this woman, who was assaulted at a gas station on the west side. (police handout)

Officers responded to the gas station after receiving a report about a woman being assaulted but when they arrived, they couldn’t find the victim or the suspect, described as a black male wearing a long-sleeve shirt.

Police are now trying to identify and locate the woman, and are asking her to come forward, so they can check on her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia