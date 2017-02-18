Detroit Police Trying To Identify Assault Victim: Do You Know This Woman? [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was assaulted at a gas station on the city’s west side.
The incident happened just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, February 9 at a gas station in the 20000 block of Joy Road, at Evergreen Road.
Officers responded to the gas station after receiving a report about a woman being assaulted but when they arrived, they couldn’t find the victim or the suspect, described as a black male wearing a long-sleeve shirt.
Police are now trying to identify and locate the woman, and are asking her to come forward, so they can check on her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.