Fraud Suspect Wanted In Bloomfield Township: Do You Recognize This Man? [PHOTO]

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police in Bloomfield Township are hoping the public will be able to help identify a suspect wanted on fraud charges.
On February 7, officers took a report from a resident in the 5000 block of Woodview who said there was a fraudulent charge to their credit card.
Further investigation showed that the suspect used the victim’s credit card number to make a $145 purchase at a Kohl’s store in Taylor.
The victim was still in possession of the credit card and does not know how the number was breached, police said.
The suspect is described as a black male, 25- to 30-years-old, who appeared to be working alone.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 248-433-7755.