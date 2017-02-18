Fraud Suspect Wanted In Bloomfield Township: Do You Recognize This Man? [PHOTO]

February 18, 2017 3:16 PM

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police in Bloomfield Township are hoping the public will be able to help identify a suspect wanted on fraud charges.

Police in Bloomfield Township are trying to identify this suspect in a fraud case (police photo)

On February 7, officers took a report from a resident in the 5000 block of Woodview who said there was a fraudulent charge to their credit card.

Further investigation showed that the suspect used the victim’s credit card number to make a $145 purchase at a Kohl’s store in Taylor.

The victim was still in possession of the credit card and does not know how the number was breached, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25- to 30-years-old, who appeared to be working alone.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 248-433-7755.

