Gunman Opens Fire In Party Store Parking Lot; 1 Injured, Twin Brother Killed

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say two men were injured, one fatally, when a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a party store on Detroit’s east side.
The shooing happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday outside of a party store in the 10000 block of Whittier Avenue, off of I-94.
According to police, the victims — twin brothers — were sitting in separate vehicles in a parking lot when the suspect, or suspects, approach and fired shots.
One of the brothers was fatally wounded; the other was treated for non-fatal injuries but is said to be in critical condition.
Other circumstances, including if the brothers were targeted, were not immediately clear.
Police are now searching for the suspect, who is described only as being armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.