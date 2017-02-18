Man Found Lying Outside Detroit Home With Gunshot Wounds, Dies At Hospital

February 18, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 41-year-old man who was found outside of his east side home with gunshot wounds died at the hospital and now, police are searching for his killer.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Friday in the 19000 block of Runyon, off of 7 Mile Road and Hoover.

The victim, identified in reports as Emmitt Conner, was found lying in the grass outside of his home after family members heard gunshots. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Other circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately known.

At this point, no arrests have been made and the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

 

