15-Year-Old Mom, 8-Month-Old Daughter Missing After Trip To Park

CORUNNA (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing teen mom and her young daughter.
Renee Stapel, 15, and 8-month-old, Rebecca, have not been seen since Saturday afternoon when the young mom told people she was going to a park in Corunna with her daughter.
Police in Shiawasee County describe Stapel as 5-foot tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a pink Michigan sweatshirt, and gray cowboy boots.
The pair did not return and Stapel did not have baby supplies with her when she left.
If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Renee Stapel or Rebbeca, you are asked to contact Corunna police.