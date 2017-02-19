Missing: 84-Year-Old Man Last Seen On Sitting On Porch

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are trying to locate an 84-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday evening.
James Thomas Jr. was last seen by his daughter, sitting on his porch on Roxbury Street near Outer Drive, on the east side of the city around 7 p.m.
Thomas Jr. is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 250 pounds, he has a dark complexion, short gray hair, gray beard and no teeth.
He was last seen wearing a blue/gray stripped shirt, gray jogging pants with AND ONE printed on the side of the pants in black lettering — he was wearing brown slip on shoes.
His family says that he is in good physical condition but suffers from dementia.
Anyone who has seen James Thomas Jr. or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-5900.