Police: Ex-Lions Player Arrested While Naked In Oregon

February 19, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Lions Player Arrest, Stanley Wilson

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — Police say they arrested a former NFL player after he tried to force his way into an Oregon home and then took his clothes off.

Detroit Lions 2007 HeadshotsPolice went to the Woodburn home on Saturday after being told someone was making alarming statements.

The homeowner told authorities that former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson II was acting erratically and tried to get into the house.

Arriving officers say Wilson emerged from a backyard shed and was naked. He was taken to Marion County Jail.

Police spokesman Jason Horton says he didn’t know if Wilson had a lawyer. No lawyer was included on his jail listing and the prosecutor’s office was closed Sunday.

Police say Wilson had been shot by a homeowner in June in a similar incident in Portland and was arrested in January when he was found naked outside a residence in Portland.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia