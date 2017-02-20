CBS62[1]
Police: Missing Teen Mom, Infant Daughter Found Safe

February 20, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Missing Teen Mom, Renee Stapel
Renee Stapel, 15, and her daughter Rebecca. (Shiawasee County Dispatch)

CORUNNA, Mich. (WWJ) – A teenage mother and her young daughter have been found safe after going missing on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say Renee Stapel, 15, and her 8-month-old daughter, Rebecca, were found late Sunday night after being missing for more than a day.

Renee is said to have told a family member that she and the baby were going to a park and would be back in 10 minutes.

When she didn’t return, Corunna police were called and were then assisted by MSP and the FBI, including by helicopter.

Police say it was odd that the mother didn’t bring a diaper bag or food, since the infant was reportedly sick.

 

