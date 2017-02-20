Barricaded Gunman In Custody After 8-Hour Standoff With Detroit Police

DETROIT (WWJ) — An eight-hour standoff on Detroit’s east side ended with a man in custody on Monday morning.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig said a 39-year-old man who barricaded himself in a home on Kensington Street, near I-94 and Whittier had been awake since last Thursday and had been drinking and doing drugs.
The standoff started after the man was involved in an incident with his neighbor surrounding a dog and wristwatch. The suspect fired shots earlier in the standoff, but there were none fired as he was taken into custody.
Police arrested the man after they fired tear gas into the home. The man reportedly has a history of mental illness.
