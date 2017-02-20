Barricaded Gunman In Custody After 8-Hour Standoff With Detroit Police

February 20, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: barricaded gunman

DETROIT (WWJ) — An eight-hour standoff on Detroit’s east side ended with a man in custody on Monday morning.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said a 39-year-old man who barricaded himself in a home on Kensington Street, near I-94 and Whittier had been awake since last Thursday and had been drinking and doing drugs.

The standoff started after the man was involved in an incident with his neighbor surrounding a dog and wristwatch. The suspect fired shots earlier in the standoff, but there were none fired as he was taken into custody.

Police arrested the man after they fired tear gas into the home. The man reportedly has a history of mental illness.

[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia